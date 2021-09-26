HASKINS — An Otsego High School student was killed in a Saturday night crash in the 1500 block of King Road in Middleton Township.
Ashton Copland, a sophomore, died, according to an email sent to the community by Ostego Local Schools Superintendent Adam Koch.
Two other students, Keith Boone and Jaydin Pinkney, also sophomores, were seriously hurt, but are stable and recovering, Koch said.
Wood County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash at 11:06 p.m. The vehicle went off the south side of the road.
Boone was reportedly taken to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo and Pinkney was taken to Toledo Hospital, both by air ambulance.
Koch said that Otsego has implemented its emergency response plan. There will be district personnel and counselors from the Children’s Resource Center available.
The crash remains under investigation.