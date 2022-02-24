TONTOGANY – The new superintendent at Otsego Local Schools has to merely move from one hallway to another.
At Wednesday’s special meeting, board members named Kevin O’Shea as Adam Koch’s replacement.
O’Shea is currently high school principal.
The board on Wednesday gave O’Shea a one-year contract as acting superintendent with a supplemental salary of $58,000. He will continue as high school principal.
“It’s a win-win on a bunch of levels,” said board President Brad Anderson.
O’Shea has ties to the community, offers continuity and brings a different leadership style, he said.
“That style is going to lead us where we need to be in the future,” he added.
In a letter to the community Wednesday, O’Shea said he loves what he does and would be more than happy to continue on for as long as the board of education will have him.
“It’s very difficult for me to imagine not being a principal. It’s an experience I’ve loved since the day I got here and more importantly a role I wasn’t planning on leaving,” he wrote. “But now I have an opportunity to serve this district in a different capacity. My experiences as a teacher and as a high school principal have developed in me all the skills and knowledge necessary to do the job and do it well. My passion for the students and staff at Otsego, the relationships we’ve built together, and the love I have for this community tell me to step up and take on this responsibility.”
The one-year contract, which runs from Aug. 1 to July 31, 2023, also will give O’Shea a chance to prove to the board he will be a good superintendent, Anderson said.
“It wasn’t a hard decision. I believe the board tonight made a really good decision,” he said.
It also will save the district more than $150,000 in salary and benefits, he said.
O’Shea was named high school principal in 2013.
He holds a bachelor’s degree from Defiance College and a master’s degree in educational administration and supervision from Bowling Green State University. Previous to joining Otsego, he was employed since 2005 as a teacher leader at Springfield Local Schools.
While there, he implemented a data collection program to boost the school’s academic achievement and test scores, and was part of a team that took Springfield from being an “effective” ranked district to one ranked “excellent with distinction.”
The board formally accepted Koch’s resignation, effective July 31, at a special meeting held Feb. 10.
Koch has accepted the job as treasurer at Sylvania Schools.
“I just want to thank you guys for entrusting me to lead this community for the last 10 years as your superintendent and two years before that as your treasurer,” Koch said at the Feb. 10 meeting. “I’ve loved every second of working for you guys and working for this community.”
He joined the district in December 2010 as treasurer and was named superintendent in June 2012.
“It’s been some of the best years of my life,” he said.
He admitted he didn’t take the traditional route to be superintendent by starting as a treasurer, and yet the board gave him the opportunity to lead this community.
Koch said after the meeting when he arrived as the treasurer, he fell in love with the community and was excited to advance his career.
“I’ve loved what we’ve done here together, it’s an amazing community, and I’m excited for a new challenge and to get back to my foundation in accounting.”
He said he will continue to live in the district and his three children will continue their schooling at Otsego.
“I was probably the one to make the motion to offer you the position, so I will bring it full circle and make the motion to accept your resignation,” said board member James Harter.
“What you’ve done for us has been outstanding,” Harter said. “You’ve built a lot of community at a time we needed to build community.”
Koch’s salary when he departs will be $120,000.
Sylvania gave him a three-year contract with a starting salary of $133,000.
“He’s moving on is a blow to the district,” Anderson said about Koch’s departure, but it gives them an opportunity to move in other ways toward district goals.
Also at the Feb. 10 meeting, the board approved Amanda Gamby as the new member of the Weston Public Library Board of Trustees.
Gretchen Sommerfeld told board members before the vote that Weston is the only library in the area where the director chooses trustee members who are ultimately her bosses.
Sommerfeld, of Grand Rapids, has voiced criticism of the Weston library during previous school board meetings. She suggested the school board investigate having a seat on the committee that chooses library board members.
Brad Anderson said he wanted to something different next time and tasked Koch into looking into that as one of his final duties.
“If we’re approving somebody for something we oversee, we should probably have a little more input,” said Anderson, who is school board president.