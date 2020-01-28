Otsego Park hall will temporarily close

The Thompson Stone Hall at Otsego Park will be closed to the public starting Wednesday, continuing through Feb. 29.
The overlook area, restrooms, and rental hall will all be closed during this time.
Posted: Tuesday, January 28, 2020 1:41 pm
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 1:41 pm.
