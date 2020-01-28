Otsego Park hall will temporarily close - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Otsego Park hall will temporarily close

Posted: Tuesday, January 28, 2020 1:41 pm

The Thompson Stone Hall at Otsego Park will be closed to the public starting Wednesday, continuing through Feb. 29.

The overlook area, restrooms, and rental hall will all be closed during this time.

Posted in , on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 1:41 pm.

Calendar

