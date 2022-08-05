WESTON – Otsego Local Schools is continuing to offer resources and support after a fire displaced families at an apartment complex on Thursday.
In a letter to the community, Superintendent Kevin O’Shea said the district is providing resources, including toiletries, food, water and counseling services.
Anyone who needs assistance can contact the school 419-823-4381 or the Red Cross.
The Red Cross is no longer in need of clothing donations, O’Shea said. Anyone who would like to make a donation can call 800-RED-CROSS and ask for the Northwest Ohio Chapter and specifically mention the Weston fire victims.
The Otsego administration will also be in contact with those affected to gather a more comprehensive list of necessities for each family. This information will be shared with the community in the coming days.
Also assisting are the Otsego Food Pantry, Children’s Resource Center, the Weston library (for opening its doors and coordinating), the mayor of Weston, neighboring school districts, Wood County Educational Service Center for providing additional counseling services, and Otsego employees who dedicated the day to providing assistance to the families.
“Finally, I would like to thank the community members who donated items and assisted during this tragedy. I cannot express how grateful I am for all the help we have received during this time,” O’Shea said.
The Weston Township Fire Department was called Thursday morning to the Broad Oak Apartments on Oak Street where flames were coming from the first and second stories and the roof.
Mutual aid was requested from seven area departments.
The fire was contained to the east side of the building. The west side of the apartment complex was saved but may have smoke and water damage.
The state fire marshal was on scene conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.