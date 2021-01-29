The Ohio State University Extension Office if offering a number of classes this spring.
Million Hearts will be a three-class series starting Wednesday and continuing Feb. 10 and Feb. 17. All classes are from 5:30-7 p.m.
Anyone who is at risk of cardiovascular disease or has been diagnosed with cardiovascular disease is invited to attend this three-week series to learn how to reduce the risk of disease by keeping blood pressure and cholesterol within healthier limits and reducing stress level. The Million Hearts class will discuss how to lower sodium, use herbs and spices, ways to reduce saturated and trans-fat and techniques to reduce and cope with stress.
Register for virtual classes at https://osu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIkce2prjssGdUHFgIW5AW0cLveAW48u5_9
Dining with Diabetes will be a four-class series which starts March 4 and continues March 11, 18 and 25. Classes run from 5:30-7 p.m.
Dining with Diabetes is a cooking school and nutrition education program designed for people with diabetes and their family members or caregivers. In a series of four classes, we will discuss diabetes friendly recipes to help you learn healthy techniques to use in your own kitchen. The program includes recipes to try at home and discussion with a dietitian and certified diabetes educator. Learn new skills to manage your diabetes or help someone you know manage theirs.
Register for this online series at https://osu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIofu2gqz8uHtJIZW30HxchEFAyQjwBk3LD
Here are the links to lunch and learn classes also being offered.
• Feb. 10, noon- 12:45 p.m.: Beating the Winter Blues: Did you know Seasonal Affective Disorder affects about 6% of Americans; however, as many as 15% of people in the U.S. may have a milder version that includes only some of the symptoms, often referred to as the winter blues. Attend this session to identify symptoms of winter blues, learn tips for beating the winter blues and set some goals to beat those winter blues.
• Feb. 17, noon-12:45 p.m.: Rethink Your Drink: Most of us eat and drink too many added sugars, which can lead to significant health problems. Sugary drinks are the leading source of added sugars in the American diet. This program will help attendees identify the risks associated with too much sugar in the diet, learn how to identify drinks with added sugar and help participants shift consumption to healthier, low cost beverages.
• Feb. 24, noon-12:45 p.m.: Humor and Stress: This session will focus on the humor and stress management techniques. This session will discuss research on stress on the body as well as the role humor can play in reducing stress. Laughter is good medicine!
• March 10, noon-12:45 p.m.: Put a Zing in your Spring with Smoothies: As a quick breakfast, a satisfying snack or drinkable dessert, smoothies can be very flavorful. Learn the benefits and limitations to smoothies, as well as tips to make a great smoothie at home. This presentation also includes recipes to try at home this spring.
• March 17, noon-12:45 p.m.: Essential Oils 101: Aromatherapy, or the use of essential oils, dates back thousands of years. Today, the practice has evolved into a $12 billion global business. Despite today’s popularity, essential oils are not regulated by the FDA. Additionally, they are not all created equally. This program will discuss what essential oils are, why you might want to use essential oils and how to safely use essential oils for you and your family.
• March 24, noon-12:45 p.m.: Protect your Skin: Good skin care and healthy lifestyle choices can help delay natural aging and prevent various skin problems. Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States, and most cases are preventable. This program will discuss the effects of UV light on the skin and eyes, provide insight on the importance of sunscreen, discuss types of skin cancer, sun safety strategies and highlight the qualities of effective sunscreen.