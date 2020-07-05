OSU Extension Wood County is offering virtual classes.
Register by visiting the link for each class or email smith.11604@osu.edu to register.
This is the July schedule.
Wednesday – noon-12:45 p.m.: The Mediterranean Diet
The Mediterranean Diet has been a subject of intensive research for more than 50 years. The evidence of this diet’s health benefit is compelling. Attend this workshop to understand how to apply this eating style to family meals.
July 15 – noon-12:45 p.m.: The Mediterranean Diet: Part 2
This workshop will expand on the Mediterranean Diet, and build on the information from the first session. Mediterranean Diet part 1 is a prerequisite to register for this class. Learn more about the study of the 5 blue zones, “which are longevity hot spots around the globe.” Participants will learn what centenarians eat to live to the age of 100 and beyond. Participants will be asked to complete a brief pre-survey to ask how are following the Mediterranean diet and we will discuss it during the presentation.
July 22 – noon-12:45 p.m.: The Color of Fruits
Familiar with the line, “Eat the Rainbow?” Adding color to meals will help you live a longer, healthier life. This workshop discussed how to paint aplate with colors of the rainbow, and why it’s so important.
July 29 - noon12:45 p.m.: Meatless Meals
Meatless meals, it is good for you and good for the plant. More and more consumers are choosing to skip meat once a week. Learn innovative ways to make meatless dishes part of a weekly cuisine.