An Oregon man has been sentenced for his involvement in a string of thefts in Ohio and Michigan.
On Dec. 14, Richard Nye, 43, was transported from the jail to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Nye was indicted in August for money laundering, a third-degree felony; two counts receiving stolen property, one a first-degree felony and one a fourth-degree felony; two counts possessing criminal tools, one a first-degree misdemeanor and one a fifth-degree felony; and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
He is one of seven individuals indicted for a combined 45 charges related to multiple thefts from Lowe’s, Walmart, Kohl’s, Marshall’s and Home Depot stores in Michigan and Ohio.
Nye pleaded guilty to the amended charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, the fourth-degree receiving stolen property charge, and possessing criminal tools.
The remaining charges were dismissed at sentencing.
On July 9, 2019, members of the Perrysburg Township police department set up a controlled buy with Nye for a Husqvarna chainsaw. When a member of the department met with Nye and purchased the chainsaw, he noted it was stolen from Lowe’s.
On July 10, members of the township police department executed a search warrant at a Tracy Road residence in Walbridge. At the home, they found Nye hiding. They found numerous items that were stolen from Lowe’s, Home Depot, Walmart and Kohl’s, along with other stolen items, plus $4,000 in cash.
Defense attorney Brian Morrissey asked that Mack follow the state’s recommendation for a two-year sentence.
“Mr. Nye is not alleged to have been in the Lowe’s or Home Depot stealing these items,” Morrissey said. “He was not alleged to be the getaway driver. He was not alleged to have involved in the stealing portion at all.
“I don’t think there were any allegations he was the mastermind or planned or orchestrated” the thefts.
“His role was lesser than a lot of people,” Morrissey said. “He did have a role here but it was a very minor role compared to all the other activity that was going on.”
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos said that the state was recommending a sentence of two years.
Mack ordered a minimum sentence of three years and a maximum of 4.5 years for the corrupt activity charge. The remaining two charges received sentences of 12 months and 11 months, respectively.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
As part of the plea deal, Nye must forfeit the items recovered and pay $4,000 to the Perrysburg Township Police Department.
Mack said the sentence will be served consecutive to the 17 months Nye previously been sentenced to for theft, a fourth-degree felony, after he was found guilty of stealing $12,000 from his ex-wife.
Nye declined to speak when given the opportunity to do so.