George Stossel, a member of the Bowling Green Noon Kiwanis Club, pours out pancake batter Saturday morning at Bowling Green High School for the club’s annual pancake breakfast fundraiser. The breakfast had been on hold for two years during the pandemic.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fatal crash closes I-75 at Cygnet Road
- Lake unveils new program geared toward ‘upper echelon’ students
- Lake adjusts calendar for build: New elementary will open in 2024
- BGSU permanently expels sorority over 'severe hazing'
- Diverging diamond favored to handle Perrysburg traffic
- Mom in Fulton County crash dies; whole family killed
- BG man cited for open burn
- BG outdoor dining expands: 5 more parklets set to open downtown
- Connecting Crossroads dots: ‘Architect’ reflects on Rossford creation
- Nancy C. Kern
Videos
Collections
- Eastwood vs Bowling Green, Friday, April 1, 2022
- BG vs St. John's, Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Otsego vs Miller City, Wednesday, March 30, 2022
- Eastwood vs Maumee, Tuesday, March 29, 2022
- BG vs Northview, Tuesday, March 29, 2022
- Eastwood vs Cardinal Stritch, Saturday, March 5, 2022
- BG vs Findlay, Tuesday, March 22, 2022