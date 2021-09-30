Absentee and early voting are the same thing which is casting a ballot prior to Election Day. Voters may choose to vote in person at the board of elections at the Wood County Courthouse or may request a ballot by mail.
Early In-Person Absentee Voting
Starting on Tuesday (the day after the close of registration) cast an absentee ballot in person at the Wood County Courthouse Atrium. The board of elections will be open extended hours for early in-person voting:
Tuesday-Oct. 22, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Oct. 25-29, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Oct. 30 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Oct. 31 from 1-5 p.m.
Nov. 1 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
The entrance to the Wood County Courthouse is located on North Summit Street.
Absentee Voting by Mail
Qualified Ohio voters with up-to-date registration are eligible to cast an absentee ballot by mail. Absentee ballots will be mailed beginning on Tuesday (the day after the close of registration).
A voter may download an absentee ballot request form from the Wood County Board of Elections website at www.co.wood.oh.us/BOE. Click on Absentee/Early Voting and select Application for a ballot by mail. Or the voter may call the Wood County Board of Elections at 419-354-9120 to request an absentee ballot application.
To vote by mail this year, it is recommended that the request be received by the board of elections no later than Oct. 23 to be assured of getting a ballot in time to complete and return it by Election Day.
Anyone who has requested an absentee ballot and decides to vote in person at the polling location on Election Day or in-person at the board of elections, will vote a provisional ballot which will be included with all other provisional ballots in the official count approximately three weeks after Election Day.
Anyone who chooses not use the form may still obtain an absentee ballot by writing to the board of elections and providing the following information:
· Name
· Wood County voting address
· Address ballot should be mailed to if different than Wood County voting address
· Voter’s date of birth
· Proof of Identification: Voter’s Ohio driver’s license number (begins with two letters followed by six numbers) or the last four digits of voter’s Social Security number; or a copy of a current and valid military identification or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check, or other government document that shows the voter’s name and current address
· A statement identifying the election for which you are requesting an absentee ballot
· A statement indicating that the voter is a qualified elector and
· Voter’s signature
Absentee ballot requests may be mailed to the Wood County Board of Elections, 1 Courthouse Square, Bowling Green OH 43402-2427 or they may be placed in the board of elections secure 24/7 drop box located near the entrance to the Wood County Courthouse.
Provide a phone number or email address to assist the board of elections if the application is incomplete.
An absentee ballot must be returned to the board of elections by the close of voting (7:30 p.m.) on Election Day, or if mailed, must be postmarked by Nov. 1 and received by the board of elections by Nov. 12.
Track an absentee ballot online at www.VoteOhio.gov/track.
Verify voter registration at www.VoteOhio.gov or the Wood County Board of Elections website at www.co.wood.oh.us/BOE.