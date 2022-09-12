Ohio Family Killed

George Wagner IV, center, is escorted out of the courtroom after his arraignment on Nov. 28, 2018, at the Pike County Courthouse, in Waverly, Ohio. Opening statements are expected Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in the death penalty trial of Wagner, indicted for his role in the death of eight Ohio family members. (Robert McGraw/The Chillicothe Gazette via AP, Pool, File)

 Robert McGraw

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Opening statements were planned Monday for the first trial in the case of eight members of a single Ohio family shot to death more than six years ago.

Defendant George Wagner IV was charged in Pike County Court in the 2016 slayings of the Rhoden family near Piketon in southern Ohio. Wagner, 30, faces the death penalty if convicted. A 12-person jury with six alternates was selected last week in county court in Waverly, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) south of Columbus.

