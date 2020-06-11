Following the governor’s Thursday announcement that anyone who wants a coroanvirus test could get one, Wood County is continuing to move toward accommodating that.
At Thursday’s health board meeting, held virtually due to coronavirus, Diana Krill, chief executive officer at the Community Health Center, said that the leadership team will be finalizing a plan for expanded testing.
DeWine, in his Thursday briefing, said that Ohio is expanding testing and encouraged those who want a COVID-19 test, including those who are low-risk or asymptomatic, to talk with their health care provider or contact a testing location to arrange a test.
Currently, anyone who wants a test can get one through a doctor, said Ben Batey, health commissioner.
“That physician should be able to steer them in the right direction,” Batey said.
It’s important to remember that tests are a “snapshot in time” — a person could test negative today and positive tomorrow, he said.
There is one local site, the Mercy Flu Clinic in Perrysburg, that is available for open testing, he said.
Krill said that the tests being developed for anyone who comes to the health department will be self-administered. This cuts down on the use of personal protective equipment supplies, which is still a concern, she said.
The National Guard may be used for testing, although that and other plans are still being discussed with state officials, Krill said.
“The plans are being finalized,” she said.
The funding for the tests is through a $531,965 federal grant from the Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The county health department is using $107,852 from the Ohio Department of Health toward contact tracing.
The board approved creating a full-time epidemiologist position in the health promotion and preparedness division, with a starting pay range of $23.52 to $28.23 per hour.
Batey said that the health department has been working with the University of Toledo, using students and faculty, for contact tracing. But someone is needed for the higher-level epidemiology work, following up on outbreaks, he said.
The board on Thursday also had some discussion about how cases are reported in Wood County.
Batey said that the vast majority of coronavirus tests locally come back negative.
Board member Richard Strow asked if that information could be more widely reported.
“Right now all we hear about are the cases that are diagnosed positive,” Strow said.
Amy Jones, director of health promotion and preparedness, said that the numbers are very raw.
“We by no means have good data on the tests that are being done,” Jones said. “It’s perfectly imperfect data we’re working with.”
In other business, Batey mentioned the Thursday resignation of Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health.
“I believe she did a fantastic job,” he said, adding that he would not speculate on her reasons, but that Acton was under an enormous amount of pressure.
“I’m glad Dr. Acton will continue to serve in an advisory role,” Batey said of her new role as DeWine’s chief health adviser.
He said that she improved relationships between local health departments and the state.
Batey was asked — going forward with the virus — if there would be more localized control over shutdowns and what could operate.
He said it’s possible, but Wood County will always want to know what’s going on with coronavirus in the area.
“The virus really doesn’t care about county lines,” Batey said. “What’s going in in Lucas County will probably impact Wood County as well.”
Wood County is currently averaging one or two cases every day or every other day, he said.
Some contact tracing in the state has been hampered by people who don’t want to be tested and don’t want to participate in contact tracing, due to privacy, Batey said. This has not been the case in Wood County, he added.
“I think there’s been some pushback on public health that has made our jobs more difficult. At the same time, I recognize people’s freedoms,” Batey said.
There is a lot of value in testing and contact tracing, he added.
“The more we reduce the spread, the more we can open things up and keep them open,” Batey said.
Carelessness toward coronavirus is also an issue.
“I think we did such a good job that people don’t have fear that they did early on,” Batey said.
Some board members said that they rarely see people in public wearing masks.
“There’s a little bit of some of that complacency setting in and, honestly, I expect to see that if our numbers stay low over the summer,” Batey said.
The hope, he said, is that public health can be the guide.
“When numbers go up, people need to respond appropriately,” he said. “Hopefully they listen to us, when it’s time for that.”
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Heard Batey report that he continues to meet with Wood County Fair representatives and has a meeting with National Tractor Pulling Championships officials on Tuesday, about their August events.
• Approved initiating a complaint to the Ohio EPA to investigate unsanitary sewage conditions in Hatton, which is located in Perry Township.
Lana Glore, director of environmental health, said that the case would open up grant money to help get sanitary sewers for the 14 parcels involved. Some of those have shared ownership.
• Heard that the Community Health Center is slowing reopening, with the dental center available three days a week.
• Heard Batey say that public health needs to have a voice in the race relations discussion that is sweeping the country. Public health needs to do what it can to make sure people have equality in health, he said.
• Approved an agreement between Wood County Health District and Bowling Green State University for $10,000. This agreement will allow for BGSU to complete the mosquito control activities required under OEPA Mosquito Control Grant Agreement SFY 2020 that the health district was awarded.
• Went into executive session to discuss employee issues. No action was taken.