Oops: Bank robber's note demanding money includes his name

Posted: Sunday, August 4, 2019 8:24 pm

CLEVELAND (AP) — Investigators say a Cleveland bank robber made their job much easier because his note demanding money was written on the back side of a document bearing his name and address.

FBI Special Agent Vicki Anderson tells WJW-TV the stunned teller who was handed the note last Monday looked at both sides and realized it was a document from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Anderson says the teller addressed the man by his first name, gave him the money and then notified law enforcement officers.

Posted in , on Sunday, August 4, 2019 8:24 pm.

Calendar

