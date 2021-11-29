One of six men who are accused of taking part in a downtown Bowling Green brawl this summer has accepted a plea agreement.
Diego Shumate, 20, Sandusky, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He pleaded guilty to aggravated riot and the amended charge of aggravated assault. Both are fourth-degree felonies.
Mack said she could sentence him to 18 months in prison on each charge. Sentencing is set for Jan. 24.
Shumate had been indicted in August for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony.
He and five other men are accused of assault and rioting after they were allegedly involved in an incident where three people were pushed to the ground and kicked in the 100 block of North Main Street in July.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said Shumate and his co-defendants engaged in disorderly conduct downtown on July 11, specifically participating in fights on the street that impeded traffic and fights in front of bars that caused potential harm to the citizens of Bowling Green.
“They did engage in assaults,” she said.
The victim would have testified he was attacked by Shumate “in a fit of passion and rage” that caused serious physical harm. The victim was knocked unconsciousness and the alleged attackers left him on the sidewalk, Blackburn said.
Paul J. Somerville, 20, Bowling Green, was indicted for two counts felonious assault and aggravated riot. His change of plea, which was initially set for Nov. 22, is being rescheduled.
Isiah C. Harrison, 21, Bowling Green, was indicted for two counts felonious assault and aggravated riot. His final pretrial is set for Feb. 14.
Quentin M. Banks Jr., 19, Bowling Green, was indicted for two counts felonious assault and aggravated riot. His next appearance in court is Dec. 13.
Dominic Haslinger, 19, Toledo, was indicted for felonious assault and aggravated riot. His pretrial conference set for Nov. 22 is being rescheduled.
Joshua D. Miller, 21, Bowling Green, was indicted for felonious assault and aggravated riot. A nationwide warrant has been issued for his arrest.
The six are accused of assaulting an unidentified male at 1:20 a.m. on July 11. According to court documents, they punched him and knocked him to the ground. Once on the ground, they reportedly continued to punch, kick and stomp him to the point of unconsciousness.
Four people attempted to get the group of assailants off the man and they were then assaulted, according to the indictment. A man reportedly sustained serious injuries after being slammed on his head on the sidewalk and suffered broken teeth, a jaw injury, bruised ribs and several gashes to his face and body.
The group also reportedly chased and assaulted another man.
According to court documents, the assault only stopped after a patrolman was flagged down. The assailants were identified by the video taken by downtown cameras and through prior police interaction earlier in the night in which their faces and clothing descriptions were captured on police body camera.
The police division posted a video of the incident which showed a man backing up as a large group approached. The man was pushed to the ground, where he was kicked and punched.
More people ran across North Main Street, and several disappeared into the alley. When they reappeared, another man was thrown to the ground, where he was reportedly punched and kicked.
According to Ohio Revised Code, aggravated riot occurs when four or more others participate in disorderly conduct with the purpose to commit or facilitate the commission of a felony.