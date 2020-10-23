There has been one more death in Wood County due to coronavirus, according to a Friday update from the health department.
The latest death was a woman in her 80s, bringing the total county deaths to 95.
There have been 41 men and 54 women who have died. Of the women, 14 were in their 90s, 21 in their 80s, 14 in their 70s, three in their 60s and three in their 50s. Of the men, two were in their 90s, 21 were in their 80s, 10 in their 70s and seven in their 60s.
There were six deaths in the county last week that were all in long-term care. The death reported Friday was the first one since last week.
There have been 2,545 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 32 since Thursday.
There are 162 active cases in Wood County, which is a decrease of eight.
There have been 210 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 34. There are 1,203 males and 1,342 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert.
Statewide, there are 181,869 confirmed cases and 4,874 confirmed deaths.