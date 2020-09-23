Wood County has had 1,750 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Wednesday health department update. This is an increase of 14 since Tuesday.
There have been 81 deaths, which is one more since Monday.
The latest death is a woman in her 80s.
There have been 35 men and 46 women who have died. Of the women, 13 were in their 90s, 16 in their 80s, 12 in their 70s, two in their 60s and three in their 50s. Of the men, two were in their 90s, 18 were in their 80s, eight in their 70s and seven in their 60s.
There are 12 zip codes in Wood County with active cases. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 96-100 active cases in Bowling Green and 16-20 in Perrysburg.
There are 1-5 active cases in Cygnet, Deshler, Fostoria, Haskins, Luckey, North Baltimore, Risingsun, Rossford, Wayne and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been six impacts to local schools for the week of Sept. 14, according to the Wood County Health Department.
In the health department’s weekly school update, there are reports from Otsego (one student, two staff), and Penta(two students, one staff).
Numbers included are based on a weekly report issued to the Ohio Department of Health and may not always match updates from other sources. Students or staff may be counted more than once if they were present in multiple school settings.
There are 133 active cases, an increase of two since Tuesday.
There have been 151 hospitalizations since March, an increase of one since Tuesday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 36. There are 810 males and 940 females.
There have been 342 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. Last week there were 335.
They are broken down by facility:
• Wood Haven Health Care, zero residents, one staff
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, seven staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 19 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 50 residents, nine staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, six residents, 18 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 31 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, four staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, five staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 41 residents, 17 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, zero residents and one staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, three residents, eight staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 28 residents, 15 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, one resident, one staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 138,712 confirmed cases and 4,387 confirmed deaths.