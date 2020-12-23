There have been 7,644 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Wednesday health department update.
This is an increase of 77 since Tuesday.
There have been 143 deaths, which which is an increase of one since Tuesday.
There are 347 active cases, a decrease of 19.
There have been 427 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 3,680 males and 3,964 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 65 men and 78 women who have died, according to a Wednesday update. The breakdown of deaths is updated once a week.
Of the women, one was in her 100s, 26 were in their 90s, 27 in their 80s, 15 in their 70s, four in their 60s, four in their 50s and one in her 40s. Of the men, eight were in their 90s, 31 were in their 80s, 14 in their 70s, 10 in their 60s, two in his 40s and one in his 30s.
There are 24 zip codes in Wood County with active coronavirus cases, compared to 26 last week. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 86-90 active cases in Bowling Green and 131-135 cases in Perrysburg. There are 16-20 active cases in Northwood.
There are 11-15 active cases in Pemberville, Rossford and Walbridge; 6-10 active cases in Grand Rapids, Luckey, Millbury, North Baltimore and Wayne; and 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Custar, Cygnet, Deshler, Fostoria, Haskins, Hoytville, Portage, Risingsun, Rudolph, Toledo and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 53 impacts to local schools for the week of Dec. 14, compared to 129 last week. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are reports from Bowling Green (one student, two staff), Eastwood (8 students, three staff), Elmwood (three students, one staff), Lake (five students, four staff), Montessori School of Bowling Green (zero students, one staff), Northwood (zero students, three staff), Otsego (two students, zero staff), Penta Career Center (five students, three staff), Rossford (seven students, one staff), St. Aloysius (one student, zero staff) and St. Rose in Perrysburg (zero students, one staff).
Numbers included are based on a weekly report issued to the Ohio Department of Health and may not always match updates from other sources. Students or staff may be counted more than once if they were present in multiple school settings.
There have been 770 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 736 last week.
They are broken down by facility:
• Bowling Green Manor, 76 residents, 45 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, 20 residents and 13 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 41 residents, 63 staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 47 residents, 30 staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, seven staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, 23 residents, 26 staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, six residents, 19 staff
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 30 residents, 20 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 53 residents, 18 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, 14 residents, 10 staff
• Waterford at Levis Commons, 13 residents, 10 staff
• Wood Haven Health Care, two residents, 10 staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 23 staff
• St. Clare Commons, two residents, five staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 33 residents, 26 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Bair House, five residents, eight staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, three resident, two staff
• Wood Lane Residential Dunn House, six residents, five staff
• Wood Lane Residential Rollie Hampton, one resident, one staff
• Wood Lane Residential Schult House, four residents, three staff
• Wood Lane Residential Restle, one resident, one staff
Statewide, there are 583,118 confirmed cases and 7,613 confirmed deaths.