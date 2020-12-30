There have been 8,197 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Wednesday health department update.
This is an increase of 106 since Tuesday.
There have been 145 deaths, which which is an increase of one since Tuesday.
There are 347 active cases, an increase of 28.
There have been 451 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 3,939 males and 4,257 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 66 men and 79 women who have died, according to a Wednesday update. The breakdown of deaths is updated once a week.
Of the women, one was in her 100s, 26 were in their 90s, 28 in their 80s, 15 in their 70s, four in their 60s, four in their 50s and one in her 40s. Of the men, eight were in their 90s, 32 were in their 80s, 14 in their 70s, 10 in their 60s, two in their 40s and one in his 30s.
There are 25 zip codes in Wood County with active coronavirus cases, compared to 24 last week. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 86-90 active cases in Bowling Green and 106-110 cases in Perrysburg. There are 16-20 active cases in Northwood and Rossford.
There are 11-15 active cases in North Baltimore, Wayne and Walbridge; 6-10 active cases in Fostoria, Grand Rapids, Millbury and Weston; and 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Cygnet, Deshler, Haskins, Hoytville, Jerry City, Luckey, Milton Center, Pemberville, Portage, Risingsun, Rudolph and Tontogany.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 15 impacts to local schools for the week of Dec. 30, compared to 53 last week. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are reports from Bowling Green (two students, one staff), Elmwood (four students, one staff), Rossford (two students, zero staff) and St. Aloysius (two students, three staff).
Numbers included are based on a weekly report issued to the Ohio Department of Health and may not always match updates from other sources. Students or staff may be counted more than once if they were present in multiple school settings.
There have been 790 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 770 last week.
They are broken down by facility:
• Bowling Green Manor, 76 residents, 47 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, 20 residents and 14 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 41 residents, 63 staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 47 residents, 31 staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, two residents, nine staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, 23 residents, 26 staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, six residents, 19 staff
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 30 residents, 20 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 53 residents, 20 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, 14 residents, 10 staff
• Waterford at Levis Commons, 13 residents, 10 staff
• Wood Haven Health Care, two residents, 12 staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 25 staff
• St. Clare Commons, two residents, five staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 33 residents, 26 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Bair House, five residents, 11 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, three resident, two staff
• Wood Lane Residential Dunn House, six residents, five staff
• Wood Lane Residential Rollie Hampton, one resident, one staff
• Wood Lane Residential Schult House, six residents, five staff
• Wood Lane Residential Restle, one resident, one staff
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Wednesday, there have been 1,699 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 1.30% of the population. The number was 1,451 on Tuesday.
Statewide, there are 620,181 confirmed cases and 8,009 confirmed deaths.