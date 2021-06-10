There have been 13,270 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of seven since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are two average cases per day.
There have been 226 deaths, with two new deaths.
There have been 655 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There is one zip codes with confirmed coronavirus cases. There are five confirmed cases in Perrysburg.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 67,003 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 51.22% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,423,850 vaccines started, affecting 46.40% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,073,9622 confirmed cases and 20,021 confirmed deaths.