PERRYSBURG — A new set of metal detectors was installed in the atrium of the city building this summer.
When the municipal building opened for regular business on July 19, the new safety devices were in place and being operated by a constant police presence.
“Staff had raised legitimate concerns about their own safety being in the building. It’s very accessible. There are lots of entry points to the building,” Mayor Tom Mackin said. “It was probably the last municipal building in the county, I would think, that has taken this step. It’s unfortunate, but I think we had to.”
Previously, the building allowed for multiple entrances, none of which had any active security features during business hours.
All visitors now must enter through the atrium, located off Walnut Street. The front door of the municipal building will remain closed.
“The way that building is set up is not really conducive to doing business,” Police Chief Patrick Jones said. “This is then a way to do it better, while providing security.”
Jones said that there were no specific incidents that led to the purchase of the equipment.
“There was nothing that stands out. We get irate individuals like any other government. We’ve been fortunate over the years and the timing was right,” Jones said.
Jones had worked with the city administration on the concept going back to 2019, when the system was budgeted late in the year. Funds came from the general fund.
He said that it probably would have been installed earlier, but the building had been officially closed to the general public as part of pandemic restrictions for approximately a year, but available for municipal meetings.
The new security system and checkpoint has been set-up for visitors when entering the building. Upon entering, all visitors will be required to be scanned and bags and packages will be put through an X-ray machine.
The city administration is asking for patience and flexibility as the new security features are implemented.
There is a special set of lift stairs that comply with Americans with Disability Act regulations for those who need assistance with entry into the government office section of the building.
The City of Perrysburg Municipal Building hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Visitors are required to wear a face mask, as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wood County Health Department guidelines.
“We think it’s common sense at this point. It’s unfortunate that we all have to wear masks at this point, but it just seems to me that we should be modeling good behavior. If we save one life by being slightly inconvenienced, then I think that’s the appropriate thing to do,” Mackin said.
Employees are also required to wear a mask while in an indoor public space and interacting with the public.
Signs are posted at points of entry to act as reminders of these guidelines.