BLANCHARD TOWNSHIP – A Stryker man was killed and several others injured in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday night on U.S. 24.
At 7:47 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima Post was dispatched to a three-vehicle crash on Route 224, near mile post 25, in Blanchard Township in Putnam County.
A 2011 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Bradley Cherry, 51, Ottawa, was traveling east on Route 224. A 2011 Ford Escape, driven by Jorge Villegas, 34, Findlay, was traveling east on Route 224. A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Thomas Sproles, 36, Stryker, was traveling west on Route 224.
The Jeep was yielding to the oncoming Chevrolet to make a left turn. The Ford rapidly approached the Jeep, swerved to the left, and struck the Jeep in the left rear, according to the patrol. The Ford began to roll through the air and struck the top of the Chevrolet.
Sproles was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sproles’ passengers, Melissa Sproles, 35, and four juveniles were transported by ambulance to Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.
Villegas and his passenger, Selidonio Santiz-Perez, 22, were both flown by helicopter to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo. Cherry and two passengers, Jennifer Cherry, 49, and a juvenile were not injured.
Alcohol is a factor in the crash. Villegas was not wearing a safety belt. The crash remains under investigation.