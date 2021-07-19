A driver died and his passenger was injured after being struck by a semi-truck Monday afternoon.
At 1:33 p.m., the Wood County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two vehicle crash which resulted in one fatality. The crash occurred in the intersection of U.S. 6 at Bowling Green Road East.
The crash involved a Freightliner semi-tractor with an attached van trailer and a Ford F150.
The investigation showed that the Freightliner was westbound and upon approach to the intersection, the southbound F150, failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck in the intersection on the driver’s side door.
The operator of the F150 was pronounced dead at the scene. The front seat passenger of the F150 was in stable but critical condition. The operator of the Freightliner was not injured.
The names of the involved parties will be released after and family notification is been made.
Assisting on location was Pemberville Fire and EMS, Mid County 120, Center Township Fire and EMS, ODOT, Life Flight Number 3 Air Ambulance, OSP Motor Carrier Enforcement, and Wright’s Tire and Auto.
The incident is still under investigation.