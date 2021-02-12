One man has died in a morning fire at the intersection of Brim and Hannah roads, northwest of Bowling Green.
Washington Township Fire Chief Bill Gase said the call came into his department around 5 a.m. while the Bowling Green Fire Division received it at 4:40 a.m.
Gase said that when firefighters arrived, the one-story residential house was fully engulfed.
The state fire marshal is investigating.
Gase said there are no hydrants in the area.
“Our biggest issue was the water supply and we had to haul water,” he said. “We had to drive a good mile and a half to find some water. That’s normal for the county. We had to get to a hydrant and drive around. That’s why we had multiple departments here.”
Fire departments from Middleton, Center and Troy townships responded with water .
Bowling Green fire never ran out of water and the township crews were able to keep the supply running, Gase said.
At its peak, there were 30-35 firefighters on scene, he said.