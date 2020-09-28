Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to loud party complaints over the weekend and cited one person.
Reese Von Sossan, 19, Bowling Green, was cited for nuisance party after police responded to a loud party complaint in the 1400 block of Scott Hamilton Avenue on Sunday at 3:57 a.m.
The officer said he could hear loud music and loud banging coming from a residence, and could hear it from at least a block away. There were empty beer cans and other trash scattered across the lawn.
Police also responded to a loud party complaint on Saturday at 12:28 a.m. in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue. The resident was giving a warning for disorderly conduct.
A 21-year-old resident was given a warning for disorderly conduct on Saturday at 12:18 a.m. Police responded to the 1400 block of Brookwood Drive and found the music loud and nine people at the property.
Police responded to a loud party complaint on Saturday at 6:37 p.m. in the 100 block of South Enterprise Street. The resident was given a warning for disorderly conduct. Police said there was loud music and 10 people at the residence.
There was another complaint on Saturday at 9:31 p.m. about a residence in the 200 block of Leroy Avenue, for a party and a bonfire. Police found it to be contained, according to the report.