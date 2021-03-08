Officers were called to an apartment complex Saturday around 1:15 a.m. for a loud party complaint, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
Upon their arrival to 1082 Fairview Ave., the officer could hear loud voices and music coming from inside the apartment and observed litter around the outside of the apartment.
When the door opened, he noted approximately 30 people inside.
Lasaun Bacchus, 21, a student at Bowling Green State University, according to the report, was cited for nuisance party.