Colombia-Historic Island Church

A man stands at the entrance of First Baptist Church on Colombia's San Andres Island on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. The church is a symbol of emancipation and a source of pride for the Raizals, the English-speaking, mostly Protestant inhabitants of San Andres and smaller islands that form an archipelago in the western Caribbean. (AP Photo/Luis Andres Henao)

 Luis Andres Henao

SAN ANDRES, Colombia (AP) — First Baptist Church was born by a tamarind tree perched on a hill overlooking the turquoise waters of the Caribbean.

Under the tree's shade, First Baptist's founder taught English-speaking former slaves and their descendants how to read using the Bible. The tree still stands more than 175 years later — even if crooked after surviving devastating hurricanes.

0
0
0
0
0