Bowling Green State University students who live on campus are being asked to do a self-administered coronavirus test before returning to campus next month.
BGSU President Rodney Rogers sent out an email to parents and students on Tuesday.
“For students living in the residence halls, we have partnered with Vault Health to offer at-home COVID-19 testing prior to your move-in. Before returning to Bowling Green, residence hall students will be mailed a self-administered saliva PCR test to complete,” he said.
“If you test positive for COVID-19, you will be expected to isolate at your permanent address and delay your return to your residence hall. More details will be shared in the coming days from Ben Batey, chief health officer.”
Rogers said that the university will continue to coordinate with local, state and national health organizations and agencies on best practices for testing, quarantining and isolation, and contact tracing, along with other key health measures.
“You can also expect that we will continue to require face coverings and physical distancing on our campuses until we get to the other side of this pandemic,” he said.
Rogers said that timely COVID-19 testing is key to slowing the spread.
“We were able to expand the availability of testing during the fall semester, and we will start the spring term with even more free testing available,” he said. “Students isolating and testing quickly should any symptoms develop, an exposure occur, or return from travel to a high positivity rate area will be key to our success in combating this virus.”
Testing will begin on campus on Jan. 5 for returning off-campus students.
Spring semester courses will be delivered in in-person/hybrid, online (asynchronous) and remote (synchronous online) modes. Select courses will also be delivered as “required in-person” where physical attendance is required.
Special requests to participate remotely in in-person/hybrid courses were entertained during spring 2021 pre-registration.
“In addition, this fall was also a learning opportunity for our faculty. They are keeping at it, remaining committed to improving their course delivery,” Rogers said. “This month, many are taking part in additional professional development to better leverage technology, and where appropriate, adjusting and further improving their courses.”
BGSU will continue to offer single-occupancy rooms, along with double-occupancy for those students who wish to function as a single household.
“As previously shared with our residential students, we adjusted our repopulation process to a phased move-in over five days. The Office of Residence Life will be sharing additional details,” Rogers said.
This spring, students will see expanded experiences in person, in a safe and small group format, he said.
Rogers also announced that the planned Wellness Days are being modified to provide breaks for the community to focus on themselves while also offering programming and opportunities that focus on the university’s commitment to create public good.
The changes in Wellness Days do not impact the start and end dates of the academic calendar for the spring. Below are the new dates, including one additional day.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Friday, Feb. 19
Monday, March 22
Tuesday, March 23
Wednesday, April 21
BGSU is also launching several opportunities to get connected this spring, including a virtual roommate and a mentor match programs.