Brian Bushong made his time count as the city of Bowling Green’s finance director – and now the beat goes on.
Bushong, who retired from his post this summer – and helped the city weather two major financial storms during his tenure – said he plans to continue his lifelong musical pursuits.
“I think that was a perfect spot,” Bushong said of working for the city, “had a lot of good feelings for the city, and the city administration and thoroughly enjoyed my time there.”
A native Ohioan, born in Canton, Bushong said that his family moved around quite a bit during his childhood, living in Kenton, Tiffin and Westerville. He graduated from high school in Flushing, Michigan, outside of Flint, in 1976, and then attended Bowling Green State University.
“I went into music,” he said, “and I had heard from several people that they had a great music school.”
Both of his parents and a cousin also attended BGSU. While studying there he met his wife, Sara – both are trumpet players. She is dean of libraries at BGSU.
Bushong graduated with a music education degree from BGSU, and then earned a master’s degree in music performance from Florida State University. They returned to BG in 1982.
“I’m a trumpet player,” he said. “Still play trumpet, I still play in the Adrian Symphony” in Michigan, as well as the Tower Brass Quintet.
He went back to BGSU and earned an MBA in the early 1990s.
“I have always had an interest in math and finance,” Bushong said, “and so I got tired of spending all of my time in my car getting from music job to music job, and so that was the MBA route. I used that interest, tied it more into a career.”
His first professional finance job was as fiscal officer with what was then Wood County’s Department of Human Services, and he subsequently took similar positions at the University of Toledo, first with the college of law and then the Division of Student Services, before he moved on to become budget director in the institution’s budget office.
In 2007, a new opportunity opened up – that of financial director for the city of Bowling Green, “and I applied and I was fortunate to get it.”
As financial director, a number of departments were in Bushong’s portfolio, including payroll, accounts payable, accounts receivable and income tax – entailing paying bills, paying employees and tracking funds as they came in, as well as dealing with the city’s borrowing, investments and general insurance.
“I also assisted – between the personnel director and myself – we did contract negotiations with the unions,” he said. “That’s kind of what makes it interesting, it’s not the same thing every day.”
Bushong became Bowling Green’s finance director in 2007, right on the cusp of the Great Recession – a fact that was the source of some jokes.
“We tongue-in-cheek would kind of remark that the recession occurred when I came, and there was the implication that I caused that,” he said.
“It’s certainly a team effort, working with everybody,” he recalled of the recession years. “And the best thing that you can try and do is try and stay ahead of projections. … And so that’s the difficult challenge, you don’t want to be reacting, you want to try and be as much ahead of it as you can.”
He said the city “acted as quickly as they could. So we were asking departments for budget cuts, we were implementing a hiring freeze and we tried that pretty quickly. And I think that helped us in the long run, not to be in a situation that was going to be more difficult to recover from.”
He noted that one of the outcomes of the city’s efforts during the recession was “that we didn’t have any layoffs, but we certainly lost people through attrition – as people left, we didn’t replace them, which is tough sometimes, because people don’t necessarily leave where strategically you’t want to but we made it work, we didn’t lay anybody off and that was kind of an important piece.”
Bushong had intended to retire in 2020 – but with the coming of coronavirus he agreed to stay the course, a decision for which Mayor Mike Aspacher has publicly lauded him.
“It hadn’t been any secret,” Bushong said of his previous retirement plans. “My original plan had been to go a year ago, and we actually did a search.”
However, the applicant pool wasn’t optimal, and “the mayor asked if I would stay, and that seemed to make sense to everyone, including myself. I didn’t want to leave the city in a bad situation in the middle of an unprecedented financial situation. So I was happy to stay and I was glad that they kind of made the offer.”
As the pandemic raged, “we again were asking (city departments) to really watch their budgets and budget cuts, but we didn’t want to overreact because we felt at the time that that was going to be a more temporary situation. So we didn’t want to make big permanent cuts in the face of what we were hoping was a temporary situation.
“And we were fortunate during COVID as well,” Bushong said, noting that, as with the recession, the city didn’t lay off any employees in 2020.
Looking back, Bushong said the city provided him the opportunity to work in “the right size of an organization. You’re big enough that you have lots of different opportunities and people to help, and you’re small enough that it’s just not lost in any kind of bureaucracy. And, just going along with that, is it’s just been a real team feel, and I think sometimes in bigger organizations you don’t get that same team feel. And so that’s been probably the best thing, is everybody, from the mayor down to the clerk, everybody feeling like they’re pulling in the same direction.”
Bushong also had praise for the three mayors he’s worked under – John Quinn, Richard Edwards and Aspacher.
“While they all have their own style and are a little different, they all certainly had a good listening ear to me in the financial area, and really had the best interest of the city at heart, too,” he said.
Though he’s moved on from the finance director’s office, Bushong’s love of music continues.
“I still have music as an interest, so continuing with most of that, cutting back on some of it, but continuing with most of it,” he said. “I have played since the Bowling Green Community Band started, so continuing to play with the community band.”
He noted that his wife also plays in the group, saying “that’s one of the things that’s nice about the community band, is that’s an activity we do together.”
Bushong also has an interest in photography, and has produced images hanging in the city administration building and the mayor’s office, and others featured on the city’s website.