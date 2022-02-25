PERRYSBURG — Olga’s Kitchen is launching an Olga’s Express for carryout and delivery.
The Olga’s Express locations will serve orders for carryout and delivery through third-party delivery service providers. The launch of the two digital kitchens mark the return of Olga’s Kitchen cuisine to Ohio in partnership with Graze! Shared Kitchens.
The Olga’s Express menus will feature Snackers, a variety of sandwiches and the Olga Salad. Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub will fulfill delivery orders and carryout will be available at both the Perrysburg and Toledo locations.
Guests can place orders at order.olgas.com, grazeamerican.com or via delivery service providers. Orders for carryout can be placed and received in Perrysburg at the Shoppes at South Boundary at 1121 Louisiana Ave. and in Toledo at 1734 W. Laskey Road.
Olga’s Kitchen announced its first Olga’s Express in Detroit in August and second in Jackson, Michigan in January. The brand launched its fast-casual dining model, Olga’s Fresh Grille in 2019. With 24 restaurant locations throughout the state, Olga’s Kitchen has been serving guests in Michigan for more than 50 years.
Founded in 1970 by Olga Loizon, Olga’s Kitchen is known for its signature, grilled-to-order secret recipe Olga Bread.
