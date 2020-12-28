NORTHWOOD — The $7 million Main Street and Enclave project, at the site of the old Woodville Mall, is moving ahead with a few modifications after the state capital budget approval of a $1 million grant for a new community center.
The center will be part of the 120 acres of development that was the site of the Woodville Mall. It would include a Main Street area for Northwood small businesses, a high end restaurant, a number of senior living facilities, a medical provider, high density and single family residential areas.
Northwood Administrator Bob Anderson said the state funding was key to the project moving forward.
“Almost like buying a lottery ticket, never thinking we had a chance, then a couple days ago we got a call from them, saying that ‘yes, indeed, we were successful,’” he said.
The new facility will sit on almost five acres, said Glen Grisdale, with urban planning company Reveille.
The original plan may be revised now that there is the influx of cash from the state.
Some of the ideas now on the table include a pool and additional rooms that can be rented out to the public, as well as office space for the Wood County Committee on Aging and the Wood County Health Department. There also could be open areas for activities like pickleball, tai chi, yoga, shuffleboard and broomball.
“We’re trying to frame in what we would like at the community center, making sure to plan early and often, understanding that certain uses will be much more expensive. A million dollars seems like a lot, but when you start thinking about a pool, that’s what our architects we’re working with will let us know,” Grisdale said. “We’ve been kind of taking all this in over the past two weeks, for all the things that could be provided in the facility, and it could potentially be commingled with that senior living space somehow, when we get to an economy of scale that makes sense.”
Grisdale believes there could be overlap in needs that could save on spending.
Spending started as far back as 2012 with $2 million in demolition costs related to the mall and related structures, because of asbestos abatement.
“We advised the city to purchase it, because it’s a great asset,” Grisdale said “We then worked with them to get a $2 million dollar low-interest loan to abate the asbestos in the three remaining buildings. With those buildings gone and a clean bill of health, environmentally … we held dialogues with the public.”
There had been almost 18 acres of mall buildings that had been sprayed with the asbestos, as part of the original construction, which was used as a form of insulation.
“The only thing that remains is the asphalt,” Grisdale said.
The parking lots were left because it could be used as a sub-base and save the city money for the future infrastructure projects needed for a main street and downtown business area.
“It would be a release valve for all the things that were needed in that area, like a downtown footprint. Woodville Road is a major four-lane highway there and they don’t have any place for people to congregate, for farmer’s markets or a space with community spirit to it. So we designed a main street footprint,’ Grisdale said.
There was also a retention pond, which the city spent $300,000 to “right size,” because Grisdale said it didn’t have to be so large.
Bids for the planned infrastructure are set to go out in January and groundbreaking on construction is expected to begin in the summer.
To go with the new roads would be waterlines, sanitary and storm sewers. Current estimates for the infrastructure total $7.7 million, including the following:
Demolitions and site prep $523,000
Waterline improvements $551,000
Sanitary sewer improvements $484,000
Storm sewer improvements $1.44 million
Roadway improvements $2.5 million
Site improvements $322,000
Technical services $700,000
Bonds, insurance and contingencies $1.23 million