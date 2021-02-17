In this Feb. 11, 2021 photo, provided by David Tabar, World War II veteran William Wynne is seen at the skilled nursing facility in Westlake, Ohio, where he's recovering from a broken back suffered in a fall. Now 98, Wynne can no longer live at home because of his injury and is hoping to enter the Ohio veterans home in Sandusky, which remains closed to new admissions during the coronavirus pandemic. (David Tabar via AP)