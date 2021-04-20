OhioMeansJobs Wood County is creating a new consortium to address the labor shortage in the Wood County region.
This program addresses this shortage through the development of apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships. The goal of the program is to meet the workforce needs of the business community.
The industrial maintenance apprenticeship program will begin in Bowling Green on May 3. The program is funded by incumbent worker training funds provided by OhioMeansJobs Wood County and the Wood County Department of Job and Family Services.
Participants complete the educational portion of their apprenticeship during an accelerated either-month program which will give them the tools to master a trade. The program will also offer college credit that can lead to an associate’s degree.
Participants earn a living wage while receiving the hands-on and classroom training. Classes will be held at the Big Fab Lab in Bowling Green with trainers from Northwest State Community College.
The members of the consortium include OhioMeansJobs Wood County, Bowling Green Economic Development and Northwest State Community College Over a dozen local companies provided input for program planning with an eye on developing a successful workforce and to attract future employers to the area.
Companies participating in the program currently include TH Plastics Inc., GKN Automotive Limited, Betco Corporation, Lubrizol Corporation, Fresh Products, LLC, Curation Foods Inc. and Phoenix Technologies International LLC.
For those interested in more information, contact Mary DeWitt, workforce administrator, at OhioMeansJobs Wood County at mary.dewitt@jfs.ohio.gov or 419-373-6970.