CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio man who admitted threatening a witness after posting videos from the U.S. Capitol riots was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation.

Justin Stoll, of Wilmington, had pleaded guilty in January in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati to transmitting a threat to injure. Authorities allege Stoll breached the security barricades at the Capitol, but did not enter the building on Jan. 6.

