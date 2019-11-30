Ohio zoo celebrates polar bear birth, monitors cub's care

POWELL, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio zoo is celebrating the birth of a polar bear cub.
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says the cub was born early Thursday morning to 13-year-old Aurora.
Posted: Saturday, November 30, 2019 10:01 pm
POWELL, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio zoo is celebrating the birth of a polar bear cub.
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says the cub was born early Thursday morning to 13-year-old Aurora.
Posted in News, State on Saturday, November 30, 2019 10:01 pm.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]