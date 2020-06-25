MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An Ohio woman has died after falling into a creek fed by Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis last week, authorities said.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office said Deeqa Said Mohamed, 26, of Columbus, Ohio, died Tuesday at HCMC. The cause of death was drowning,
Mohamed was at the falls in south Minneapolis late in the afternoon on June 17 when she lost her footing, according to the sheriff's office. The Star Tribune reports she landed facedown in the creek, where her foot stuck got stuck under a rock. The current kept her from getting her head above water.
Bystanders pulled Mohamed from the water and conducted CPR until firefighters arrived, the sheriff's office said.