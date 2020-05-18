A crowd gathers to drink at Standard Hall, a bar, on Friday, May 15, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio restaurants have the option beginning Friday to offer outdoor dining, the next step toward resuming normal business operations under Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s state reopening plan during the coronavirus pandemic. The bar's owners, Corso Ventures, told WBNS-TV "Standard Hall has exactly 45 tables on the patio, spaced 6ft apart. Based on the guidelines set forth by the state, we are not allowing parties of more than 10 at each table.