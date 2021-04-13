Virus Outbreak Vaccine

In this March 25, 2021 file photo, a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is shown in a refrigerator at a clinic in Washington state. A batch of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine failed quality standards and can’t be used, the drug giant said late Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The drugmaker didn’t say how many doses were lost, and it wasn’t clear how the problem would impact future deliveries. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

 Ted S. Warren

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's top health officials urged providers to temporarily stop using the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after federal officials recommended that pause Tuesday while investigating reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration say they're investigating blood clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts that would make the usual treatment for the clots dangerous.

Johnson & Johnson said no clear causal link has been established between its vaccine and the clots.

Millions of doses of the J&J vaccine have been given around the country, the vast majority with no or mild side effects. Ohio has been using the single-dose shot for vaccination clinics on college campuses and to expand vaccine availability in other areas.

The majority of vaccines administered in the U.S. have been from Pfizer and Moderna. Those aren't affected by the pause.

