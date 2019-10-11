Ohio University investigating hazing involving marching band

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio University says it is investigating allegations of hazing by members of its marching band, which will continue performing in the meantime.
The school isn't sharing details about the allegations.
Posted: Friday, October 11, 2019 1:00 pm
