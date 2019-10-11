Ohio University investigating hazing involving marching band - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Ohio University investigating hazing involving marching band

Posted: Friday, October 11, 2019 1:00 pm

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio University says it is investigating allegations of hazing by members of its marching band, which will continue performing in the meantime.

The school isn't sharing details about the allegations.

