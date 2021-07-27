COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Inter-University Council of Ohio Council of Presidents on Monday introduced a set of principles designed to eradicate hazing at Ohio’s 14 public universities, including Bowling Green State University.
Stone Foltz, a BGSU sophomore, died in March after an alleged hazing incident off campus.
The anti-hazing principles include a zero-tolerance approach that imposes severe sanctions against student organizations and individuals that engage in hazing along with other measures, according to a news release by the council.
“To stop hazing, we must change the culture that sees it as acceptable behavior,” said IUC President & CEO Bruce Johnson. “The IUC Council of Presidents’ Anti-Hazing Principles send a powerful message that Ohio’s public universities will drive that culture change toward our shared goal of eliminating hazing.”
At the college level, 55% of students who participate in clubs, teams and organizations are hazed but do not report it, the council said.
To address the issue, the IUC is also in strong support of Senate Bill 126, anti-hazing legislation introduced by State Senators Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, and Stephanie Kunze, R-Hilliard.
Creation of the Anti-Hazing Principles and passage of SB 126 were spurred by the deaths of Collin Wiant at Ohio University in 2018 and Foltz.
“By adopting these principles, Ohio’s public universities are honoring the memory of Collin and Stone by ensuring we do everything needed to prevent hazing,” said Rodney Rogers, BGSU president. “Our shared principles represent an important step toward ensuring the health and safety of our students.”
“Every year, college students across the nation are injured or killed during events associated with hazing,” said Hugh Sherman, Ohio University president. “While we have worked diligently to address this pervasive problem in myriad ways, the IUC principles help to reinforce the message that this anti-social, bullying behavior will not be tolerated at our universities.”
In addition to the zero-tolerance approach, the anti-hazing principles include:
• Automatic dismissal of any student convicted of criminal hazing and debarment from attending any other Ohio public university in accordance with the law.
• Working with law enforcement as a vital partner in combating hazing.
• Strengthening the role of advisors to student organizations.
• Educating families and alumni on hazing, including where and how to report it.
• Improving the substance and delivery of anti-hazing education for students.
• Providing data on hazing violations to inform students’ decisions about joining organizations.
• Offering a personal outlet for reporting hazing.
Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this month signed “Collin’s Law.” When it takes effect in October, hazing violations will be elevated to second-degree misdemeanors, and hazing involving forced consumption of drugs or alcohol that seriously harms someone would be a third-degree felony punishable with possible prison time.
Seven men have been charged in Foltz’s death and face hazing charges, which will remain fourth-degree misdemeanors. Their pretrial conferences have been scheduled for this month and August and the men will not be required to appear.
Foltz’s death happened after he attended an event hosted by the BGSU chapter of Phi Kappa Alpha that occurred March 4 at an off-campus site.
New fraternity members, who were all underage, were reportedly provided with a 750-milliliter bottle of high-alcohol-content liquor. They were reportedly told that chapter tradition was to consume the entire bottle.
Foltz reportedly consumed nearly all of the contents of his bottle then was taken home. He was left alone in his apartment and was found by his roommate. When paramedics arrived, the roommate was administering CPR.
Foltz, 20, of Delaware, was taken to Wood County Hospital and then Toledo Hospital, where he died March 7.
His blood alcohol level was 0.35, four times the legal limit, and the autopsy determined he died of alcohol intoxication.
It is alleged several of the fraternity members provided misinformation to the police and disposed of evidence.
Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity was expelled from BGSU in April.