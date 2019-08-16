Ohio unemployment rate remains same from June to July - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Ohio unemployment rate remains same from June to July

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, August 16, 2019 3:20 pm

Ohio unemployment rate remains same from June to July

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's seasonally adjusted unemployment remained the same from June to July.

State officials on Friday said the unemployment rate was 4% in July. Ohio's unemployment rate stood at 4.6% in July of last year.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

Posted in , on Friday, August 16, 2019 3:20 pm.

Recommended

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]