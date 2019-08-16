Ohio unemployment rate remains same from June to July

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's seasonally adjusted unemployment remained the same from June to July.
State officials on Friday said the unemployment rate was 4% in July. Ohio's unemployment rate stood at 4.6% in July of last year.
Posted: Friday, August 16, 2019 3:20 pm
