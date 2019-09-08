Ohio U police investigating residence hall death

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio University's police are investigating a death in a campus residence hall.
The department posted via its Twitter account late Saturday that there was an "unattended death" earlier in the day at Wilson Hall.
Posted: Sunday, September 8, 2019 9:56 pm
