Ohio to put raccoon-rabies vaccination baits in 14 counties - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Ohio to put raccoon-rabies vaccination baits in 14 counties

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, August 21, 2019 3:04 pm

Ohio to put raccoon-rabies vaccination baits in 14 counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's Department of Health is set to begin oral raccoon-rabies vaccination operations in 14 northeast Ohio counties.

The department says the annual fall baiting operations done in partnership with federal and local agencies will begin on or around Friday, weather permitting. The baiting is intended to immunize raccoons that are at greatest risk of being exposed to raccoon rabies coming into the state by creating an "immune barrier" along the state line that can prevent the disease's spread across the rest of Ohio.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

Posted in , on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 3:04 pm.

Recommended

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]