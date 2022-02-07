A map of Ohio congressional districts is displayed during a committee hearing at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio on Nov. 16, 2021. On Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, the Ohio Supreme Court, rejected as gerrymandered a second set of Ohio Statehouse district maps that retained strong Republican majorities and sent them back to a redistricting committee for a third try. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth, File)