COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Bar Association has recognized area attorneys for their 50 years of service to the community and the legal profession.
Norman Geer of Bowling Green is a general private practitioner and works, along with his daughter, in the areas of civil litigation, criminal law, divorce and dissolution, estate planning and probate, family law and real estate law. In his community, Geer serves as a little league coach, high school golf coach and on the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education. He received his law degree from Cornell Law School.
Peter Seibel of Defiance is a private practitioner focusing his practice on criminal defense, domestic and custody cases. He previously served as the elected prosecuting attorney for Defiance County for 16 years. During that time, Seibel served on the legislative committee and executive committee of the Ohio State Prosecuting Attorneys Association. Upon graduation from law school, Seibel entered the U.S. Air Force where he served as Commander of his unit in the 1st Strategic Aerospace Division. Seibel received his law degree from the Duke University School of Law.
Robert A. Beutler Jr. of Findlay is a private practitioner focusing in the areas of personal injury, divorce litigation and general trial practice. He has worked as a contracts negotiator for the Battelle Memorial Institute, assistant director of law for Findlay and as prosecutor and referee in the Findlay Municipal Court and the court’s small claims division. Beutler is a retired First Lieutenant of the U.S. Army Reserve Signal Corps. In his community, he co-founded and served as president of Hancock County’s Big Brothers and Big Sisters programs and served as chairman of the professional division of United Way. Along with being a member of the OSBA, Beutler served as president of the Findlay-Hancock Bar Association. He earned his law degree from the Capital University School of Law.