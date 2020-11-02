COLUMBUS – According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, 3.4 million Ohio voters have cast their absentee ballot or voted early – shattering all previous records.
Prior to this election, Ohio had never surpassed 2 million total votes in the entirety of the early voting period. With 243,023 absentee ballots still outstanding, Ohio’s early vote total is already 180% of the previous early vote record and equals 60% of the total number of votes cast in the entire 2016 general election.
This data includes all ballots received and processed through 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon.
Beginning in the spring, LaRose identified poll worker recruitment, voter registration, health protocols, PPE distribution, combatting disinformation and, in order to reduce the burden on voting locations on election day, maximizing participation in early and absentee voting as the key priorities for conducting a successful election amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The quantifiable metrics for each of these distinct objectives makes it clear that our pandemic preparations have been a success and Ohio is ready for this election," LaRose said in a Monday press release.
Additional analysis of the data indicates that absentee ballots are being returned at a rate that drastically outpaces that of 2016.
There have been 2,071,699 absentee ballots returned to county boards of elections. In 2016, that number was essentially half that with just 1,136,728 absentee ballots returned.
"The doubling of the number of returned absentee ballots relative to 2016 is a very strong indicator that election mail is moving quickly and the expansion of secure drop boxes to every county board of elections for the first time in a general election ... has made it easier than ever for voters to return their ballots," LaRose said.
Absentee ballot requests increased by 612,241 to a total of 3,785,827 requests received by county boards of elections statewide.
The total number of absentee ballots requested includes 26,488 requests from military and overseas voters. At the same time during the 2016 election, 1,994,911 absentee ballots had been requested. 243,023 outstanding absentee ballots have not yet been returned to their county board of elections.
Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Monday (Nov. 2) or delivered to the voter’s respective county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.
As of Monday afternoon, 1,339,764 Ohioans have voted early in person. At the same point in 2016, 661,549 voters had visited their early vote center to cast their ballot.