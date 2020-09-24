COLUMBUS — State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, announced that the Ohio Senate unanimously passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 16 which opposes efforts to defund law enforcement agencies, while also calling for justice for victims of excessive force.
“Defunding the police is a radical, dangerous movement that has plagued numerous communities across the country,” Gavarone said. “I am glad Republicans and Democrats joined together unanimously to show our support for law enforcement and stand up against this awful policy and the people working to enact it.”
Defunding law enforcement would leave agencies understaffed and officers undertrained, increasing the risk of violent crime in communities already under stress from the COVID-19 pandemic and recent protests.
The Senate also unanimously passed House Bill 17 which provides a homestead exemption for the surviving spouse of a peace officer, firefighter, or paramedic who dies in the line of duty or as a result of an injury or illness sustained in the line of duty.
It will exempt $50,000 of a home’s appraised value from property tax or manufactured home tax.