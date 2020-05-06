COLUMBUS — State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, announced that the Ohio Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 310, authorizing the distribution of $350 million of federal CARES Act funding to local communities across Ohio for COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses.
This funding will be made available to counties, municipalities and townships for necessary expenses associated with the current public health emergency and will be distributed based on the proportion of Local Government Fund revenue allocated to them in 2019.
“Local governments provide so many services to our communities, but unfortunately, they are not immune from the devastation COVID-19 has caused,” Gavarone said. “I was proud to co-sponsor Senate Bill 310 to help them get some much-needed relief so that these services for Ohioans can continue.”
The County Commissioners Association, Ohio Mayor’s Alliance, Ohio Municipal League and Ohio Township Association voiced their support for S.B. 310.
The funding authorized excludes Ohio’s six jurisdictions with populations over 500,000 because they already qualify for a direct payment from the CARES Act; this includes the city of Columbus and Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery and Summit county governments. Municipalities and townships within these counties, however, are still eligible for the funding appropriated in S.B. 310.
The legislation passed with an emergency clause, making the bill effective immediately upon being signed by the governor. The bill now moves to the Ohio House for consideration.