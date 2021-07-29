COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday is Aug. 6-8.
The annual holiday is always popular with Ohioans, who don’t have to pay state sales tax on certain exempted items during the holiday, according to a news release from Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg.
“August is here and our children are soon heading back to school,” Ghanbari said. “As a father myself, I know parents can be hit with lots of expenditures during this time and I hope they take advantage of these discounts when they’re shopping for those school clothes and supplies.”
The holiday exempts clothing items priced up to $75, school supplies up to $20 and school instructional materials at $20 or less. Items for trade or business are not exempt during this holiday.
State lawmakers created the sales tax holiday as a yearly event to provide additional tax relief for Ohioans during back-to-school season.
There is no limit on the number of items, and the exemption is eligible for online purchases as well.
For more information visit the Ohio Department of Taxation’s website at https://bit.ly/OHSalesTaxHoliday.