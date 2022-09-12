Ohio Family Killed

George Wagner IV walks into the courtroom at the Pike County Courthouse for his arraignment on Nov. 28, 2018, in Waverly, Ohio. Opening statements are expected Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in the death penalty trial of Wagner, indicted for his role in the death of eight Ohio family members. (Robert McGraw/The Chillicothe Gazette via AP, Pool, File)

 Robert McGraw

A custody dispute between two families that erupted into the massacre of eight people in rural southern Ohio started with a plan to kill just one of them, a young mother refusing to give up her daughter, a prosecutor said Monday.

But just months before the killings in 2016, the family behind the plot decided to kill everyone who could point the finger at them, the prosecutor said during opening statements of the first trial in the slayings.

0
0
1
0
0