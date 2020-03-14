Ohio newspaper publisher to take vacated City Council seat

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio newspaper publisher will assume a seat on the Cincinnati City Council after a member facing federal charges resigned.
Cincinnati Herald Publisher Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney will replace Tamaya Dennard.
Posted: Saturday, March 14, 2020 7:08 pm
Posted in News, State on Saturday, March 14, 2020 7:08 pm.
