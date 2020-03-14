Ohio newspaper publisher to take vacated City Council seat - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Ohio newspaper publisher to take vacated City Council seat

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, March 14, 2020 7:08 pm

Ohio newspaper publisher to take vacated City Council seat

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio newspaper publisher will assume a seat on the Cincinnati City Council after a member facing federal charges resigned.

Cincinnati Herald Publisher Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney will replace Tamaya Dennard.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

More about

More about

Posted in , on Saturday, March 14, 2020 7:08 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]