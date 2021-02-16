One of two men indicted on sex-related offenses has been sentenced to prison.
Joshua Cook, 26, Nelsonville, was transported from the jail Tuesday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He accepted a deal where he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a third-degree felony, and two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count importuning, all fourth-degree felonies.
In return, charges of pandering sexually-oriented matter and two additional counts of gross sexual imposition were dismissed.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn asked for a five-year prison sentence.
Reger said the illegal use charge could result in a 36-month prison sentence, although that is not presumed.
Eighteen months could be imposed for each of the GSI charges and the importuning charge, he said. If he imposes the sentences consecutively, that could amount to 7.5 years in prison.
Reger, however, followed the state’s recommendation and sentenced Cook to five years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
He will be given credit for 111 days spent in the Wood County Jail.
Five years of post-release control in mandatory.
Cook also must register as a Tier II sex offender, meaning he has to register every six months for 25 years.
Cook and co-defendant Michael Allen Schramm, 46, Rossford, were indicted in October.
Schramm was indicted for five counts gross sexual imposition, all fourth-degree felonies; seven counts pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, all second-degree felonies; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
He is accused of attempting to create, record, photograph, film, develop, reproduce or publish material that shows a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity, masturbation or bestiality. More than 100 child pornography photos were reportedly found in his Dropbox.The alleged offense occurred Aug. 31. He also is charged with having sexual contact by compelling the victim to submit by force or threat of force.
According the police report, the Perrysburg Township Police Department was alerted to the ongoing incidents involving a juvenile who was then 15. When questioned, the juvenile reportedly said Schramm had touched him and that a cell phone had pictures of him naked.
A search of Schramm’s phones and home electronics allegedly turned up at least 100 child pornography images.
From Aug. 11-30, Cook was accused of creating, directing, producing or transferring material or performance that showed a minor in a state of nudity. He also is charged with soliciting, receiving, purchasing, exchanging, possessing or controlling material that shows a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity, masturbation or bestiality.
Schramm is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Feb. 16 in Reger’s courtroom.